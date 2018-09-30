Parliament and EU will reject May's Brexit plan: UK lawmaker Rees-Mogg

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Leading Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg on Sunday predicted that neither the British parliament or the European Union would accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan, and that leaving the bloc without an exit deal should hold no fear.

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg delivers a speech at a Brexit rally during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The (opposition) Labour Party doesn’t like it and will vote against it. The Conservative Party doesn’t seem to like it and we will vote against it, and the EU won’t accept it,” Rees-Mogg told a pro-Brexit rally at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham.