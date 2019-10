Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s cabinet will be briefed on the current state of Brexit negotiations at 1145 GMT on Sunday, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News.

“The cabinet will be briefed at 1245 (UK time) this afternoon as to how far these negotiations have gone, and that’s obviously an important part of the process,” he said.