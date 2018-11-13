UK eurosceptic lawmaker Rees-Mogg urges cabinet to reject Brexit deal

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg delivers a speech at a Brexit rally during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s top ministers ought to block her Brexit plan as it seemingly does not deliver on the vote of the British people to leave the European Union, eurosceptic Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday.

“I hope the cabinet will block it and if not I hope parliament will block it. I think what we know of this deal is deeply unsatisfactory,” Rees-Mogg told the BBC.

He added: “There seems to be a lot of - and growing - opposition to these very poor proposals.” The cabinet meets at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.