UK lawmaker Rees-Mogg says PM May's Brexit plan is worse than before

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the Parliament in London, Britain April 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday said that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s new plan for Brexit was worse than her old proposal, as the embattled PM seeks a fourth attempt to pass a Brexit deal.

Rees-Mogg, an influential backbencher in May’s Conservative party, said that May could lose a parliamentary vote on her new proposal by more than the record defeat she suffered at her first attempt to pass her Brexit deal.

“It is worse than it was last time,” Rees-Mogg told ITV’s Peston program. “If she were to put the bill in the form she’s proposed ... she would lose by more than 230. I think the mood has turned very sharply against it.”