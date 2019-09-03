World News
September 3, 2019 / 6:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Rees-Mogg says bid to block no-deal Brexit is constitutionally irregular

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg talks to the media as he leaves media studios in London, Britain August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - A bid by British lawmakers to take control of parliamentary time to try to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is constitutionally irregular, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday.

“What is proposed today is constitutionally irregular,” Rees-Mogg said in a debate on the motion to make parliamentary time for a bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

“This motion risks subverting parliament’s proper role in scrutinizing the executive.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

