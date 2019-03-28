UK's Rees-Mogg says he hopes DUP will back May's Brexit deal

Britain's Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves his home, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer in Theresa May’s Conservative Party, said he was in favor of the prime minister’s Brexit deal and he hoped the Northern Irish DUP that props up the government would come on side.

Rees-Mogg had previously said he would only vote for May’s deal if the Democratic Unionist Party either backed her withdrawal agreement, or abstained on the vote.

“I am in favor of the deal and I hope the DUP will come over to the deal but we’ll have to wait and see what they do,” he told reporters.

“I have no plans to speak to Arlene Foster but I do have conversations with the DUP from time to time. I don’t like her deal, I make no bones about this, I don’t think the deal has suddenly got better but simply that the alternative is worse, it’s not having any Brexit at all.”