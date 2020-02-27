Business News
February 27, 2020 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK-EU deal should keep regulation burden low, but parties must co-operate: mandate

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade deal with the European Union should keep the regulatory burden on businesses low, but promote cooperation between the two parties, a British negotiating mandate published on Thursday said.

“The agreement should include provisions on good regulatory practice and regulatory cooperation, in relation to business activities,” the document said.

“They should include reciprocal commitments to regulation-making processes that are robust, transparent, evidence-based and proportionate, and ensure that regulatory burdens are kept to a minimum.”

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

