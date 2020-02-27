UK-EU deal should keep regulation burden low, but parties must co-operate: mandate

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade deal with the European Union should keep the regulatory burden on businesses low, but promote cooperation between the two parties, a British negotiating mandate published on Thursday said.

“The agreement should include provisions on good regulatory practice and regulatory cooperation, in relation to business activities,” the document said.

“They should include reciprocal commitments to regulation-making processes that are robust, transparent, evidence-based and proportionate, and ensure that regulatory burdens are kept to a minimum.”