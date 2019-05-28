Now up to others to find Brexit solution: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday it was now up to others to break the country’s deadlock over Brexit, declining to comment on the proposals made so far by those seeking to succeed her.

After accepting she had failed to deliver Brexit, May said on Friday she would resign on June 7 and trigger a contest within the Conservative Party to replace her. Some contenders have said they plan to renegotiate her deal with Brussels.

“The legal text that was agreed at the council with the prime minister was that we would not be seeking to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, that was part of the process under which the extension was approved,” the spokesman said.

“But ... I am not going to be commenting on the positions others set out as part of the leadership contest. As the prime minister said on Friday ... it is now for others to find a way forward.”