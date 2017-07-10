FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May's deputy says confident can get EU repeal bill through parliament
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 7:57 AM / a month ago

UK PM May's deputy says confident can get EU repeal bill through parliament

2 Min Read

Damian Green, First Secretary of State, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is confident it can get legislation to begin the process of transferring European Union law into British law through parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy said on Monday.

The Repeal Bill, which the government says will help achieve a smooth transition as Britain leaves the EU, will transpose EU law and also repeal the 1972 European Communities Act which formalizes Britain's EU membership.

"I'm confident that we can get this legislation through parliament," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May's deputy, told Sky News, adding that he expected lots of debate along the way.

Green said although the bill, which is due to be presented to parliament this week, was complex from a legislative point of view, it was a simple concept.

May's Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority at an election last month, and were forced to secure a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to support her on key votes in parliament.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

