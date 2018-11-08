World News
November 8, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK government source plays down talk of imminent Brexit deal: Press Association

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Media reports suggesting that Britain could seal a divorce deal with the European Union in the next few days should be taken “with a very large pinch of salt”, a senior UK government source told the Press Association on Thursday.

Both sides have indicated that they are nearing a deal in recent days but a government source told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Prime Minister Theresa May would probably not gather her cabinet until next week to discuss the details.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.