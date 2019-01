FILE PHOTO: Belgian Foreign and Defence Minister Didier Reynders holds a news conference at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Belgium, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Tuesday the European Union was still waiting for Brexit proposals from London.

“We are all Irish for the moment,” Reynders also told reporters of the bloc’s unity with Dublin on the contentious issue of the Irish border after Brexit.