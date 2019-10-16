World News
October 16, 2019 / 3:41 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Finnish PM hopes for Brexit deal to avoid no-deal split

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne attends the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Wednesday he still hoped for a last-minute Brexit deal so that the European Union and Britain do not descend into a most damaging, chaotic split.

“The level playing field is a very important part of this coming agreement, if there is a new agreement coming,” Rinne told a news conference.

“I hope that ... we can reach an agreement, we can find a situation when there is no hard Brexit coming because it harms European people’s lives after Brexit and long after that.”

He also said finding a deal was “extremely difficult but still possible”, and added that a “technical” or a very short delay to scheduled Brexit date of Oct. 31 was possible.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below