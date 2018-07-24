FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 24, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Brexit negotiating position a 'far advanced offer': minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the government’s negotiating stance set out this month by Prime Minister Theresa May was a “far advanced offer”, suggesting it would not be changed fundamentally in talks.

“(It is) faithful to the referendum, making sure we’ve got frictionless trade with the continent and also freeing us up to more of that global international trade we’ve talked about,” Raab told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

“So it reconciles, I hope, those ambitions but it also takes into account our experience of the negotiations to date, so it is a far advanced offer.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.