FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania says Britain more 'positive' on Brexit talks, so is EU
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

Romania says Britain more 'positive' on Brexit talks, so is EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday it was clear that British Prime Minister Theresa May was “more positive and result-oriented” after she addressed European Union leaders over a dinner in Brussels on Brexit.

Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis arrives at the EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“If somebody says that the negotiations got stuck - they didn’t get stuck,” he told reporters. “It’s just that the negotiations have not fostered enough progress.”

“My hope is that, in the end, we will reach sufficient progress on all three chapters ... It’s obvious that everybody is looking for a success story. Nobody tries to block the negotiations,” he said, adding that there was “absolutely no guarantee” both sides would arrive at a deal by December.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.