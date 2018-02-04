FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in 2 hours

Britain will not 'surrender' in battle for bespoke Brexit deal: Rudd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will press for a bespoke deal with the European Union to ensure both frictionless trade and the ability for the country to negotiate trade deals with other countries, Interior Minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.

“We want to have a bespoke agreement. Now we’re not going to surrender before we have that battle,” Rudd told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show when asked whether the government wanted to have its cake and eat it in the Brexit negotiations.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Adrian Croft

