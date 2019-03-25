May should not resign over Brexit: pensions minister

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should not resign in the face of intensified criticism from her own Conservative Party over her handling of Brexit, work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said on Monday.

“I think the prime minister is doing the right thing, thinking about the national interest, about this country and trying to end this chaos by getting this agreement through,” Rudd told broadcaster Sky News.

Rudd said May remained committed to trying to get her Brexit deal through parliament this week.