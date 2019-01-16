Nothing should be off the table in search for Brexit compromise, UK minister says

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd, and Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns arrive in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Nothing should be taken off the table in the search for compromise over Brexit, British work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said when asked about the idea of delaying Brexit and a possible permanent customs union with the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said she would start talks with opposition party leaders to break an impasse over Brexit after her plan was soundly beaten in parliament on Tuesday before she survived a confidence vote on Wednesday.