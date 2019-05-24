UK's Rudd opts out of Conservative Party leadership race: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Amber Rudd has ruled herself out of the Conservative Party leadership race, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"There are all sorts of plans I would like to have when we do leave the European Union but I don't think it is my time at the moment," Rudd told the newspaper in an interview bit.ly/2I633TB published late on Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a contest that will install a new British prime minister who could pursue a cleaner break with the European Union.