FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet he had spoken to British counterpart Theresa May ahead of an emergency European Council summit on Wednesday at which the bloc’s leaders will discuss a second delay to Brexit. [nL8N21S16K]

Rutte gave no details of the conversation, but said he was also due to talk with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and Council president Donald Tusk.