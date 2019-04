FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said he had spoken to British counterpart Theresa May about her government’s new request for a further delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Rutte said on Twitter it was “crucial to know when and on what basis (the) UK will ratify the Withdrawal Agreement” as the EU considers the request later this week.