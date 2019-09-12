EU parliament head says backstop must be part of Brexit deal

European Parliament President David Sassoli addresses a news conference at the EU Parliament in Brussels, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament head on Thursday said the bloc would not accept any Brexit deal without an Irish backstop but was willing to revive a former proposal that would keep Northern Ireland only in the EU’s orbit to uphold the seamless border.

The EU parliament must endorse any Brexit deal for it to be officially approved by the bloc, the chamber’s head David Sassoli told a news conference, adding:

“I would like to stress this point: the United Kingdom hasn’t provided any alternatives ... anything that has been workable.”