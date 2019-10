FILE PHOTO: EU's Parliament President David Sassoli attends a plenary session on preparations for the next EU leaders' summit, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The president of the European Parliament said on Thursday that the assembly was ready to evaluate and possibly ratify the new text on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“Positive a Brexit agreement has been reached. Now we need to look at the text in detail. The European Parliament is ready to play its role,” David Sassoli said on Twitter.