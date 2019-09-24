Top EU lawmaker says parliamentary scrutiny crucial to any Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament head David Sassoli on Tuesday welcomed the UK Supreme Court ruling that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the parliament was unlawful, saying lawmakers’ scrutiny was essential to any Brexit deal.

“Important decision from UK Supreme Court to rule prorogation of Parliament as unlawful,” Sassoli tweeted. “Any Brexit agreement needs to be approved by both UK and EU Parliament, so proper democratic scrutiny on both sides of the Channel is essential.”