UK parliament will have straight deal or no-deal Brexit debate on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Dark clouds are seen over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to make a statement to parliament on Saturday and then lawmakers will debate whether to approve his new Brexit deal or leave the EU without a deal, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

Lawmakers are due to vote later on Thursday on whether to go ahead with the Saturday sitting, which would be the first since 1982. If approved, parliament will begin sitting at 0830 GMT, Rees-Mogg said.

“The prime minister will make a statement updating the House on the outcome of the negotiations at the European Union Council. The debate that follows will be a motion to either approve a deal or to approve a no-deal exit,” he said, adding that the government planned for the debate to last 90 minutes.

“What we want is a yes or no answer from this House - does it like the deal or not?”