Business needs to prepare for worst-case on Brexit: German finance minister

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Olaf Scholz on Friday said although negotiations continue with British officials about the country’s exit from the European Union, businesses should prepare for a possible worst-case-scenario.

Germany's Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz arrives at the welcome reception dinner during the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

A tentative deal to manage Britain’s transition out of the common market had been reached in March, but this still hinged on a final overall deal being reached with the European Union, Scholz warned.

“There is no guarantee that an overall agreement will be reached, including over the question of the customs border between Ireland and northern Ireland,” Scholz told a Goldman Sachs conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Companies are advised to prepare for the worst case scenario as well,” Scholz said.