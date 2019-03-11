Germany's Scholz says Brexit problems are in 'people's minds, not reality'

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a media briefing during his visit to Beijing, China, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday said the British mindset on the hurdles in Brexit talks did not match the reality of the European Union’s readiness for a fair agreement with Britain on the terms its withdrawal.

“No one in Europe is thinking what I believe some people in the United Kingdom are ... that they are willing to keep the UK in something of a union against the will of the British parliament or the people,” he told reporters after a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.

“So many of the problems are something in the mind of people but not in the reality,” he said. “If you look at the agreements and the ideas of the people in the European Union and the governments, you will see anyone is ready for having a fair agreement and this is on the table.”