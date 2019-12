Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson processes through the Central Lobby during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the Scottish National Party (SNP) should stop trying to break up the United Kingdom and focus more on delivering policy for the people of Scotland.

“I feel that the (SNP) should concentrate more on delivering on the domestic priorities of the people of Scotland and rather less on breaking up our United Kingdom,” Johnson told parliament.