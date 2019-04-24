Result of 2014 Scottish independence vote should be respected: PM May's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland had an independence referendum in 2014, when the majority of voters rejected leaving the rest of the United Kingdom, and that result should be respected, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the country should hold an independence referendum before the Scottish parliamentary term ends in May 2021 and that a devolved parliament bill would be drawn up before the end of 2019.