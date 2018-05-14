FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 6:15 PM / in 2 hours

Spain and Catalonia could learn from Scotland, Sturgeon says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain and Catalonia could learn lessons about how to handle independence movements from Scotland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, adding that she was concerned by the Spanish authorities’ treatment of some politicians.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event, in London, Britain May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“One of the things that should cause discomfort to democrats everywhere is the sight of democratically elected politicians... ending up facing prosecution and lengthy jail sentences,” Sturgeon told a Thomson Reuters discussion in London.

“I do have a lot of concern at the decision of the Spanish authorities to go down that route, rather than try to find a consensual, dialogue-based way forward.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

