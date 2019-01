Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should suspend the Brexit process and hold another referendum, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday after May’s Brexit deal was rejected by lawmakers.

“We can’t waste time any longer. Now is the time to stop the Article 50 clock... legislation should be brought forward to take this issue back to the electorate,” Sturgeon told the BBC.