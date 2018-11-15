World News
November 15, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit has strengthened case for Scottish independence: Sturgeon

1 Min Read

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends a cabinet meeting at the Roslin Innovation Centre at the University of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh, Scotland November 5, 2018. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that Brexit had strengthened the case for Scottish independence.

It was “reasonable” to think that the timing of a possible new vote on secession would depend on how Britain’s current political chaos over Brexit played out, she told Scotland’s devolved parliament.

“That time will come, and when it does I have no doubt that the people of Scotland will choose to be independent,” she said.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

