Scotland's leader tells UK PM Johnson: we want an independence referendum

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech on the future relations between Scotland and the EU after Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s nationalist leader warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that she would continue preparations for an independence referendum because his Brexit plans would hurt the Scottish economy.

“It is now - more than ever - essential that in Scotland we have an alternative option,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a letter to Johnson.

“The Scottish government will continue to make preparations to give people in Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country,” she said, adding that the Scottish parliament would consider framework legislation for a referendum after the summer recess.