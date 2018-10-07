Scotland's Sturgeon says her party likely to vote against Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she could not expect her Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmakers to vote for any likely current format of a Brexit deal when it is put before parliament.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the inauguration of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain Sep 7, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sturgeon told the BBC she expected British Prime Minister Theresa May to reach a “cobbled-together” deal to leave the European Union which parliament would be expected to rubber stamp with no details. Such an outcome would be unacceptable, she said.