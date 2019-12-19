Scottish leader: will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s nationalist government will consider all options to achieve self-determination for Scots if the British government tries to stop it from holding a referendum on Scottish independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

“The question is often posed to me: ‘what will you do if Boris Johnson says no?’ As I’ve said before, I will consider all reasonable options to secure Scotland’s right to self-determination,” said Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party which won 47 out of 59 seats in parliament.