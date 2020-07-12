UK to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland, Wales after Brexit transition: Financial Times

FILE PHOTO: A Union Jack flag flutters as Big Ben clock tower is seen behind at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - The British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2DBGDef on Sunday.

The state aid proposal, which would give legal powers to Westminster to control policies for the entire UK, is expected to appear in a bill this autumn laying the legal grounds of a new internal market, the FT said citing two people familiar with the plans.