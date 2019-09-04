UK parliament approves first stage of bill to stop no-deal Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament approved the first stage of a bill designed to stop a so-called no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, underlining the lack of support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal.

Lawmakers voted 329 against 300 to start the next stage in the reading of the bill that would force the government to seek an extension if no deal is in place with Brussels by Oct. 19 unless parliament has agreed to a no-deal.