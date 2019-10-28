Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into fresh crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle.

FILE PHOTO: James McGrory, Director of People's Vote political campaign group, stands for a portrait on Lambeth Bridge in central London, Britain November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The idea of a second referendum is viewed by supporters as a way to end three years of political turmoil and paralysis since the 52%-48% vote in June 2016 in favor of Britain leaving the European Union. But the pro-Brexit Conservative government has repeatedly ruled out another popular vote and the campaign has been riven by disagreements over strategy.

Roland Rudd, a millionaire public relations executive and senior figure in the campaign for a new referendum, dismissed James McGrory, director of the People’s Vote campaign, and Tom Baldwin, the group’s head of communications.

But Baldwin said that he still planned to turn up for work and accused Rudd of “putting a wrecking ball” through the organization.

The sackings come at a crucial juncture in the Brexit process as Britain’s parliament must decide whether to approve a new election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by his opponents to request an extension to EU membership.

“It doesn’t seem to be the best week to be putting a wrecking ball through the campaign, demoralizing staff and demoralizing all the thousands and thousands of activists paying for our campaign,” Baldwin told the BBC.

“I’m planning to go into work because we’ve got actually quite a busy week ahead.”

The firings brought to a head long-running divisions over the best way to ensure Britain retains EU membership.

There have been tensions between those who believe they should sustain pressure for a new referendum and those who want a more explicit stance of Britain remaining in the EU without a referendum.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of Britons marched through London to demand a new Brexit referendum. But although some opinion polls have shown a slight shift in favor of “Remain” there has yet to be a decisive change in attitude.

The challenge for pro-referendum forces is finding enough backing in parliament. Although the main opposition party Labour is now backing a second referendum there does not seem to be sufficiently broad support to secure a new popular vote.

Patrick Heneghan, former head of campaigns for the Labour party, was appointed as the new acting chief executive of the People’s Vote, the biggest campaign groups for a second referendum, while its board finds a permanent successor.

Rudd played down differences between factions in the group.

“The fact is, it is always difficult when you promote people because others are not happy,” he said.