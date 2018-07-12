Factbox: UK plans to stay in Europol and Eurojust after Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May published her blueprint for relations with the European Union after Brexit on Thursday including plans for a new security partnership with the bloc which would see it remain in the Europol and Eurojust agencies.

Below are the main proposals from the so-called “White Paper” which relate to security and law and order issues.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE COOPERATION

The white paper says it is vital that Britain maintains current capabilities with continued UK cooperation with EU law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

To protect capabilities, the new security partnership would see Britain participating in Europol and Eurojust, with the UK accepting the rules of the agencies and contributing to their costs.

The white paper says while leaving the EU will have consequences there is mutual interest in ensuring no unnecessary gaps in operational capabilities.

It adds the UK should be allowed to participate in and contribute to data exchange systems such as the Passenger Name Records (PNR) system which provides information about airline passengers and the Schengen Information System (SIS II) which allows alerts to be sent to police and border forces in real-time.

SPACE

Britain said it wants the satellite navigation system Galileo, Europe’s version of GPS, to be a core component of a future security partnership.

“The UK’s continued participation in Galileo is in the mutual interests of the UK and the EU, benefiting European competitiveness, security, capability development and interoperability,” the white paper said.

“An end to close UK participation would be to the detriment of Europe’s prosperity and security and could result in delays and additional costs to the program.”

ASYLUM AND IMMIGRATION

Britain is proposing a “whole of route” approach to migration with “interventions at every stage” of the journey to ensure no incentives are created for people to make journeys to Europe.

It proposes a new framework to return illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers to a country they have traveled through or have a connection to.

HUMAN RIGHTS

The white paper says the UK is committed to keeping membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).