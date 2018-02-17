FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 9:19 AM / in a day

Britain's May calls for security treaty with EU by end 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Saturday for a new security treaty with the European Union that should be up and running next year to ensure military, intelligence and counter-terrorism cooperation after London leaves the bloc.

“The key aspects of our future partnership in this area will already be effective from 2019,” May told top European and U.S. officials at the Munich Security Conference.

“The partnership that we need to create is one that offers UK and EU way to combine our efforts to greatest effect where this is in our shared interest,” May said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
