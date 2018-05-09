Britain sets out plans for post-Brexit security cooperation with EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain floated proposals for future security cooperation with the European Union on Thursday, calling on the EU to make an exception and allow London to enjoy the same depth of ties after it leaves the bloc next year.

In a presentation entitled “Framework for the UK-EU Security Partnership, Britain outlined its plan for a new internal security treaty that would maintain levels of cooperation, including through EU agencies, and data-driven law enforcement.

here

British Prime Minister Theresa May has long said she wants the closest possible security ties with the EU, arguing that it would only reduce the continent’s safety if established organizations and communication lines were broken or weakened.

EU political leaders are keen on keeping the closest possible security relations with London, one of the world’s leading powers in intelligence and crime-fighting.

But the European Commission, which is negotiating for governments, says EU rules do not allow such access for non-members.

Highlighting its use of various EU measures, such as the European arrest warrant and Britain’s participation in the EU police agency Europol, Britain said it wanted a security partnership that would maintain and strengthen “our ability to meet the ever evolving threats we both face”.

“Our assessment and engagement suggests there are no insurmountable legal barriers to our proposal,” the document said.

Britain plans to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.