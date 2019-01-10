UK ex-defense chiefs warn May's Brexit deal threatens national security

FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Dearlove, Master of Pembroke College, Cambridge; former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) takes part in the panel discussion "Global Risk" at the 2011 The Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Two former British defense chiefs have said that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement will threaten national security if it is passed by lawmakers next week, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service Richard Dearlove and the former Chief of Defence Staff Charles Guthrie warned the agreement would “threaten the national security of the country in fundamental ways,” in a letter to local Conservative Party leaders obtained by Sky.