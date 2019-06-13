UK government in 'pretty good shape' for no-deal Brexit: top official

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is in “pretty good shape” if it needs to leave the European Union without a transition deal on Oct. 31, Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, the country’s top civil servant, said on Thursday.

British officials had done a lot of work to prepare for a no-deal Brexit before the original Brexit deadline of March 29, and work had continued since, though preparedness did vary between industries, Sedwill said at an event hosted by the Institute for Government think tank.