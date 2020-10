FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic reports on last week's European summit during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new trade deal between Britain and the European Union is not possible unless London respects the Withdrawal Agreement that new UK draft leglisation overrides, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

Sefcovic told the European Parliament that there would also be no “fair deal” on trade until an agreement on fisheries is reached.