(Reuters) - Britain is looking at chartering ships to ferry in critical food and medicines in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit next March, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The move was greeted with disbelief at a stormy meeting of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet, the newspaper reported.