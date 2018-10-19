FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore PM says post-Brexit trade deal with Britain possible

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Singapore and Britain can do a trade deal after Brexit, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday, adding that he would be prepared to extend the terms of the Asian country’s recently agreed deal with the European Union to the UK.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

“We hope we will be able to continue arrangements with Britain whether or not it is inside the EU... And then we have time to work some better long-term arrangements over time,” he told BBC radio, adding that he had discussed such an arrangement with his British counterpart Theresa May.

“We talked about these possibilities, I think it can be done.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

