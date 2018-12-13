World News
December 13, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Slovak PM says EU has no intention of reopening Brexit deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini speaks during a news conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The chance of a hard Brexit is getting closer and the European Union has no intention of renegotiating its divorce agreement with Britain, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.

“The likelihood of a hard Brexit is very close,” he told a parliamentary committee before leaving for an EU summit.

“The position of the EU27 is that we do not agree with possible efforts to reopen the negotiated deal. We have no intention of going back and possibly reopening that deal.”

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.