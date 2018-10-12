Britain must take realistic approach to Brexit talks: Slovenian PM

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union members expect Britain to take a constructive and realistic approach to negotiations on its exit from the European Union, Slovenian Prime minister Marjan Sarec said on Friday after discussing Brexit with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec looks on during a news conference after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We hope that talks will be constructive. We hope that we will not get caught up in the same questions over and over but make progress,” he told a joint news conference with Merkel during a visit to Berlin. “We all expect a constructive and realistic approach from Britain.”

European Union leaders are due to discuss a possible Brexit deal with Britain over dinner in Brussels on Oct. 17.