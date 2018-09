SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Slovenia Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Wednesday he believed a deal with Britain over its withdrawal from the European Union was possible as long as London supported it.

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“We hope there will be a deal. There is even a chance in October ... but we’ll see. It’s not just one negotiator - if Britain also support this... it’s possible,” he told reporters on arriving at a summit with fellow EU leaders.