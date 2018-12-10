Scottish nationalists will back Labour no confidence motion in May government

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits the workshop at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory, during the final preparations for this year's Poppy Scotland Appeal and Remembrance Day, in Edinburgh, Scotland November 5, 2018. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish National Party lawmakers will back any Labour Party motion of “no confidence” in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government in the national parliament, party leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday.

“If Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, @theSNP will support and we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote. This shambles can’t go on - so how about it?” Sturgeon said on Twitter.